Free Grab & Go Boxes Available For Children Under 18 at GSHS & other sites

Gulf Shores City Schools is providing free “Grab and Go” to any child under the age of 18 at Gulf Shores High School from 11 .m. ’til noon Monday through Friday. Neighborhood sites will begin Monday, March 23 (Monday-Friday).

Locations and time frame for neighborhood pick-up are: St. Andrews by the Sea (Ft. Morgan Road) – 11:30 am – 11:50 am; Bodenhamer Recreation Center – 11:30 am – 11:50 am; Pelican Place, Craft Farms (West side of Cobb Theater) – 11:30 am – 11:50 am; Gulf Shores SportsPlex (County Road 6) – 11:30 am – 11:50 am

More Lunch Program Info: Tanya Hill (thill@gsboe.org) or call (251) 968-9873.