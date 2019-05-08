Cookin’ with Carolyn Butterscotch Toffee Cookies

Butterscotch Toffee Cookies

2 large eggs

1/2 cup canola oil

1 pkg. butter pecan cake mix (regular size)

1 pkg. (10-11 oz.) butterscotch chips

1 pkg. (8 oz.) milk chocolate English toffee bits

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, beat eggs and oil until blended; gradually add cake mix and mix well. Fold in chips and toffee bits. Drop by Tablespoonfuls 2 in. apart onto greased baking sheets. Bake 10-12 min. or until golden brown. Cool 1 min before removing to wire racks. Yield: about 5 doz.

Enjoy!