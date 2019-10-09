Cookin’ with Carolyn Layered Halloween Taco Dip

Layered Halloween Taco Dip

1 pkg. (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened

1 Tbsp. taco seasoning mix

1 c. thick & chunky medium salsa

1 can (16 oz.) refried beans

2 fully ripe avocados

1 Tbsp. fresh lime juice

1/2 c. sour cream

1 c. shredded mild cheddar cheese

1/2 cup each halved grape tomatoes and chopped green onions

3 Tbsp. each fresh cilantro leaves and sliced black olives

Mix cream cheese and taco seasoning mix until blended; spread onto large round platter. Top with layers of salsa and beans. Mash avocados with lime juice until smooth; spread over beans. Spoon sour cream into resealable plastic bag. Cut small piece off one bottom corner of bag; use to drizzle sour cream into spider web design on top of dip. Place remaining ingredients around edge of platter. Refrigerate 1 hour or until chilled. Makes: 54 servings. 2 Tbsp. each.

Enjoy!

Note: May place slices of fresh or pickled jalapenos around edges before serving.