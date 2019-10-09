Cookin’ with Carolyn Layered Halloween Taco Dip

Layered Halloween Taco Dip
1 pkg. (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened
1 Tbsp. taco seasoning mix
1 c. thick & chunky medium salsa
1 can (16 oz.) refried beans
2 fully ripe avocados
1 Tbsp. fresh lime juice
1/2 c. sour cream
1 c. shredded mild cheddar cheese
1/2 cup each halved grape tomatoes and chopped green onions
3 Tbsp. each fresh cilantro leaves and sliced black olives
Mix cream cheese and taco seasoning mix until blended; spread onto large round platter. Top with layers of salsa and beans. Mash avocados with lime juice until smooth; spread over beans. Spoon sour cream into resealable plastic bag. Cut small piece off one bottom corner of bag; use to drizzle sour cream into spider web design on top of dip. Place remaining ingredients around edge of platter. Refrigerate 1 hour or until chilled. Makes: 54 servings. 2 Tbsp. each.
Enjoy!
Note: May place slices of fresh or pickled jalapenos around edges before serving.
0 comments