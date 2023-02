Cookin’ with Taco Chicken Wings

1/2 cup flour

1 envelope Taco seasoning mix

3 pounds chicken wings, tips removed

6 Tbsp. butter or margarine

1 cup crushed corn chips

Combine flour and taco mix in a plastic bag. Coat 2 or 3 pieces of chicken at a time. Melt butter in baking pan; place chicken in pan

and turn one to butter surface. Roll in corn chips and return to pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 40-45 min. Serves 4-6 as main dish; as appetizer

a few more.

Enjoy!