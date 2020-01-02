Feb. 1 workshop open to all animal advocates

Stray Love Foundation hosts “Business of Saving Lives”

An all day workshop for animal advocates titled The Business of Saving Lives, will be held in the Magnolia Room at Luna’s Restaurant in Orange Beach on Feb. 1. The cost is only $10, including breakfast and lunch.

Organized Magnolia Beach based Stray Love Foundation founder Gayle Guthrie, the workshop is for anyone involved with an animal rescue organization.

The workshop was developed by the Helen Woodward Animal Center and will include a session with Mike Arms where attendees will learn how to shift thinking and adapt policies to become an innovative organization that is able to meet the changing needs of the animals and people of each community.

Learn concrete and proven fundraising methods, how to build a donor base and how to diversify fundraising strategies and different marketing options, including the donation of appreciated assets.

The workshop will help advocates take steps to develop a program that will help keep donors current and connections strong.

The workshop will also address creative, out-of-the-box public relations and media focused unique ideas. Learn little-to-no-cost PR event concepts and social media best practices that will effectively communicate each organization’s mission in social media spaces. That will include online customer service and help with composing creative content.

For more info or to register, visit straylovefoundation.org or email info@straylovefoundation.org.