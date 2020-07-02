Flora-Bama remains open; but July 4 fireworks show is cancelled
In order to adhere to the most recent mandates from the State of Florida, the Flora-Bama was forced to cancel its first annual July 4 Freedom Run, a free event offering all of the usual race amenities.
Its popular July 4 All-American bikini contest had also already been cancelled this year. And on Thursday, after much deliberation, the famed Lounge on the Line, decided to also postpone the firework show that was planned for July 4 evening.
But ther will be live music all day throughout the Flora-Bama campus, and the ‘Bama is now family friendly during all hours of operation (11 a.m. ‘til midnight) and open for dine-in seating & service.
The Flora-Bama Ole River Grill and Flora-Bama Yacht Club will continue to be open daily at 11 a.m. for dine-in seating only (both located across the street from the Flora-Bama). The Flora-Bama Marina & Watersports will also remain open for pontoon, kayak, paddleboard and jet ski rentals, and The Flora-Bama Liquor & Lotto Store is taking phone orders (850-492-3407) that can be bagged up and ready for pickup within 15 minutes.
Flora-Bama Complex July 4 Music
J Hawkins Duo (pictured)
11:00 AM – 2:00 PM @ Tent Stage
Mike Diamond
11:00 AM – 1:00 PM @ Bama Dome
Anthony Oliver
12:00 PM – 4:00 PM @ Beach Stage
Patrick Cross
12:00 PM – 4:00 PM @ Yacht Club
Smokey Otis Duo
1:00 PM – 5:00 PM @ Bama Dome
Brandon Blackburn & Willie Traywick
2:00 PM – 6:00 PM @ Tent Stage
Jonathan Puzan
4:00 PM – 8:00 PM @ Ole River Grill
Mel Knapp
4:00 PM – 8:00 PM @ Beach Stage
Johnny Barbato
5:00 PM – 9:00 PM @ Yacht Club
Ben Jernigan Duo
5:30 PM – 9:30 PM @ Bama Dome
Mario Mena Duo
6:00 PM – 9:00 PM @ Tent Stage
Jonathan Newton
8:00 PM – 12:00 AM @ Ole River Grill
Johnny Hayes Trio
9:00 PM – 12:00 AM @ Tent Stage
Bruce Smelley Duo
10:00 PM – 12:00 AM @ Bama Dome
You must be logged in to post a comment Login