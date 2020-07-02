Masks will be required in Baldwin courts beginning July 6

J. Clark Stankoski, presiding Baldwin County Circuit Judge, issued an order mandating that all persons wear a mask in the Baldwin County Courts including the satellite courts in Foley and Fairhope beginning July 6. This mandate includes court employees, visitors, witnesses, law enforcement, cleaning personnel and vendors. Medical exceptions will be handled on a case by case basis.

All attorneys are encouraged to conduct as much business as possible by paperwork and virtual hearings should be requested in all matters where practicable. These restrictions shall remain in place until the Court determines they can safely be discontinued.