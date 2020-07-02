Gulf Shores to enforce ‘zero-tolerance’ of Safer at Home order

The City of Gulf Shores is urging all residents, visitors and businesses to comply with the state’s Safer at Home order in advance of the July 4th holiday weekend.

City officials will be taking a zero-tolerance approach to enforcement and any person or business who refuses to comply with social distancing requirements could be subject to a fine of up to $500 or suspension of their business license. Individuals are also strongly encouraged to wear facial coverings while inside businesses or other indoor venues which are open to the public.

“We are reminding everyone in the strongest possible terms that social distancing requirements must be followed. It is imperative that we all do our part to help slow the spread of COVID-19 to protect ourselves and our community,” said Mayor Robert Craft.

Earlier this week, Governor Kay Ivey announced the extension of the statewide Safer at Home order through July 31, which includes the following requirements among others.

• Restaurants, Bars and Breweries: May open with limited table seating, party sizes at tables limited to no more than 8, 6 feet distance between person not from the same household, all employees must wear a mask or facial covering while interacting with patrons

• Retail Stores: May open subject to 50% occupancy rate, must maintain 6 feet separation between customers from a different household

• Entertainment Venues: Indoor and enclosed venues may open subject to 50% occupancy rate, Outdoor venues shall limit occupancy as required to comply with social distancing, must maintain 6 feet separation between patrons from a different household

• Beaches: Open with no size limit on gatherings. Must maintain 6 feet of separation.