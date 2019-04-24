Forever Foley: Our Legacy April 27 at Foley Civic Center

Forever Foley: Our Legacy, an event celebrating the history of Foley, will be held on Saturday, April 27 th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Foley Civic Center located at 407 E Laurel Ave.

There will be work and projects on display from all the feeder pattern schools including Foley Elementary, Swift Elementary, Magnolia Elementary, Foley Intermediate, Foley Middle and Foley High School. Come celebrate the history and culture of the city as described by its young people. There will be artwork and projects on display along with performances by the FHS Choir, Band and Robotics teams. The Quilter’s Club and the Antique Tractor Club will have displays and there will be various other presentations. Walking tours through Heritage Park are also part of the event, which is funded through the Alabama Bicentennial Schools Grant initiative.