Race to the Top of Tower May 4 at Turquoise Place

Spectrum Resorts and the Law Enforcement Torch Run® for Special Olympics will host the 8th Annual Race to the Top of the Tower at Turquoise Place on Saturday, May 4 at 9 a.m. Come out and test your fitness level with our local heroes and compete for a three-night stay at Turquoise Place and for the bragging rights to the Top of the Tower Champion title.

Local and regional firefighters, police, EMS, military personnel and the general public to participate in this 31-floor stairwell race where all proceeds benefit the Special Olympics of Alabama.

Another component of this fundraiser is a Lazy River Duck Race benefitting the Miracle League of Coastal Alabama.

Visit RacetotheTop. TurquoisePlace.com to register for the race or to purchase a $5 duck for the Lazy River Duck Race. Registration for the Race to the Top is $30 per person with discounts given for first responders and early online registrations. All participants are invited to enjoy a post-race celebration.