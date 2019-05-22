Forever Plaid Director Stacy Alley

Forevery Plaid director Stacy Alley mis the Director of the Musical Theatre program and an associate professosr at UA. Her recent credits include work in Norway, Scotland, Chile, and at Forestburgh Playhouse. Recent UA redits include A Chorus Line, Young Frankenstein, 42nd Street, Urinetown, and Chicago. Stacy has been performing professionally for over thirty years, including five years as a featured dancer in Radio City Music Hall’s Christmas Spectacular.

She is a member of the Southeastern Theatre Conference, the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, the Alabama Conference of Theatre, and is Vice President of the Musical Theatre Educators Alliance International. She holds an MFA in Acting from the University of Alabama, a BA in Theatre from Southern Cal, and is a Certified Movement Analyst through The Laban – Bartenieff Institute of Movement Studies in NYC.