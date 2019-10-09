Ft. Morgan Ladies Auxiliary fish-fry & bake sale Oct. 19

The Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary will hold a fish-fry, bake sale and 50/50 drawing on Saturday, October 19 at Fire

Station #1, 12105 state Hwy.80W{also known as Fort Morgan Road}

between mile markers 12 and 13. Serving hours are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For a donation of $8 per plate you will receive fried fish, baked beans, coleslaw ,hushpuppies and iced tea. Take outs are available.

Delicious home-baked breads, cakes, cookies, brownies and pies will be available for purchase. The auxiliary’s cook book will also be for sale along with the annual commemorative Ft. Morgan VFD tee shirts ($20 each).

All proceeds will benefit the Fireman’s Benevolence Fund. For further info call 251-543-1116.