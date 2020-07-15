Golf carts will be allowed in Martyn Woods neighborhood

During the July 13 meeting, Gulf Shores City Council was asked to approve an ordinance change to allow residents of a Gulf Shores subdivision to use golf carts in their neighborhood.

Police Chief Ed Delmore said he was recently approached by members of the Martyn Woods subdivision to change the ordinance on golf carts to allow them in their neighborhood.

“The legislature made it legal in Baldwin County to allow cities to allow golf carts on certain city streets within guidelines,” Delmore said. “The first neighborhood that allowed those golf carts and met those guidelines and asked for the allowance for that was the Craft Farms area. Now we’ve been approached by residents of the Martyn Woods subdivision who are asking for the same thing. We’ve reviewed that. The streets are in compliance with what is required in the ordinance. We’re asking that you approve that area for the same thing as Craft Farms.”