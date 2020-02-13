Grand Hotel history topic of Feb. 16

BCHS meeting The Baldwin County Historical Society (BCHS) will meet February 16 at the VFW Post 5660, located at 950 Nichols Avenue; in Fairhope at 2 p.m. BCHS was founded in 1923 with the purpose of promoting the history of Baldwin County. Susan Stein will speak on “The Secret Training Mission at the Grand Hotel in WWII”. “Operation Ivory Soap” was a top secret project kept “classified” for more than a half-century. It is not even mentioned in the official history book “The Army Air Forces In World War II.” Mrs. Stein has worked for the Grand Hotel, at Point Clear, for over 33 years and was the 2019 nominee from the Grand Hotel for the Historic Hotels of America’s Historian of the Year. For more info, email bchSociety1923@gmail. com.