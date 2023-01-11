Grief support group starts meeting Jan. 12 in Gulf Shores

First Baptist Church of Gulf Shores will host a weekly grief support group for those suffering the aftermath of the death of a loved one on Thursdays from 1-3 p.m. in the church media room. The special weekly seminars start on Jan. 12 and continue through April 6 at the church, located at 2200 West First St. in Gulf Shores. Cost is $20 to cover the cost of workbook and handbook. It is hoped that the seminars will help stricken people rebuild their lives. Presenters understand it hurts and they want to help. For more info, call 251-968-7369.