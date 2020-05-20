Gulf Shores Library, Dog Park are now open

The Gulf Shores Library and Dog Park are once again open to the public:

The library will be taking several safety precautions such as limiting hours, monitoring social distancing and reducing the capacity of patrons allowed in at one time. Please visit their page for more information.

Patrons are asked to please remember to practice social distancing and personal hygiene practices while visiting the dog park.

The city is continuing to work on plans to reopen other facilities in the safest way possible. Go to the city’s website and facaebook pages for updates.