Gulf Shores resident Cook buys $1 million scratch-off at ‘Bama

Gulf Shores resident Thomas Cook won $1 million in the Florida Lottery’s Fastest Road to $1 Million scratch-off lottery game. Cook purchased his winning ticket from the Flora-Bama Liquor Store at the state line across from the iconic bistro and he chose to receive his payment in a one-time sum of $790,000. The liquor store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $30 game, launched in February 2020, features 155 top prizes of $1 million and over $948 million in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.

Scratch-Off games comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generated more than $1 billion for the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2019-20.

Lottery proceeds have helped 880,000 students go to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.