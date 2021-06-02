Gulf Shores seeks Laguna Cove restoration project input

The City of Gulf Shores will host a Neighborhood Meeting for the Laguna Cove NRDA Restoration Project on Thursday, June 3 at 4 p.m. at the Erie Meyer Civic Center. Residents are encouraged to attend to learn more about the project and provide input on how the site will be restored.

In 2019, the City received $4.4M in Natural Resource Damage Assessment funding from ADNR for the acquisition and protection of 53 undeveloped acres of property located on the south shore of Little Lagoon near the west end of W. Beach Blvd. The City has acquired the property and is currently planning the habitat restoration work and the design of limited, passive recreational access facilities

“We will give a short presentation to update you on the status of the project, and then have a comment/discussion period,’’ said For more information concerning this project, please contact Dan Bond, Environmental Coordinator for Gulf Shores (251-968-1124).

The project overview said ideally it will conserve and restore natural resources and provide limited outdoor recreation opportunities, as the property has 6100 feet of shoreline on Little Lagoon, and significant areas of critical wetlands and dune habitats.

Those areas will be protected and restored in coordination with State and Federal agencies as part of the implementation plan with ADCNR.

Passive recreational uses will include birding, kayaking, nature trails, wetland boardwalks, and interpretive educational areas.