Gulf Shores will “Paint The Town Blue” for seniors

The City of Gulf Shores would like to honor the Class of 2020 – the first graduating class of Gulf Shores City Schools – by painting the town blue! Starting May 20, the City will be posting blue ribbons on all City buildings, lighting up buildings and medians in blue, and putting flags out along Highway 59. The community is asked to join in support at homes or businesses by hanging a blue ribbon, painting windows, changing your LED signs, or doing something else to send a message to let graduates know how their community is proud of them!