Gulf Shores Women’s Club provides lunches at SBRMC

The Gulf Shores Women’s Club recently delivered 100 box lunches to South Baldwin Regional Medical Center in appreciation of the South Baldwin community’s health care heroes. The club membership sends a huge shout-out and thank you to Kitty’s Cafe for preparing the lunches and member Fran Hopkins for coordinating delivery. Funds for the donation were provided from the club’s Tour of Homes proceeds. “GSWC is concerned for our community during this time and hopes that this donation will help,” said club president Beth Taylor.