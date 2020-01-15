Jan. 25 fundraiser at Fisher’s benefits Orange Beach schools

What better way to kick off 2020 than by supporting Orange Beach schools. Fisher’s Restaurant and the Orange Beach Education Foundation have teamed up to bring you a one of a kind adult friendly event on January 25 from 2 – 6 p.m. Enjoy small bites by Chef Bill Briand, drink specials (one free drink ticket included) and music by New Orleans favorite, ‘Where Y’acht’

Tickets are $100/couple, and all proceeds benefit the Orange Beach elementary, middle and high schools through OBEF.

A limited number of tickets are available for purchase at Fishersobm.com.