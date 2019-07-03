July 4 in Fairhope includes Baldwin Pops & fireworks

The Baldwin Pops Band will play a Fourth of July Concert on the Fairhope bluffs before the fireworks display on Thursday, July 4 at Henry George Park and the Fairhope Municipal Pier Park.

The Baldwin Pops Band Independence Day Concert begins at 7 p.m. on top of the bluff. The band will perform a variety of patriotic tunes before and during the fireworks display. Fireworks begin at dusk, approximately 9 p.m.

The north end of Fairhope Pier Park, along the beach, will be open throughout the day and will remain open while parking is available. Limited handicap parking will be available near the fountain. It is an alcohol-free event. Several food vendors will be located near the south beach area. For more info, call 251-929-1466.