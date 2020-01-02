L.A. Beach Writers meet Jan. 6 at G. S. Library

By Diane Clark

The L A Beach Writers will reconvene at the Thomas B. Norton Library in Gulf Shores on Monday, January 6, 2020, from 4 5:45 pm. Area writers and authors are welcome–published and unpublished. Even writer “wannabees” are invited as we will offer education, guidance and coaching. The intent of the group is to foster the writing skills of anyone who desires to publish a novel or autobiography, write a family legacy, or anything in between.

Author, Frank Kelso, from Orange Beach will make a lively presentation entitled “Let’s Energize Our Writing.” Frank was born in Kansas City, MO. He spent his teen years near Liberty, MO, which is Jesse James’ hometown. His lively life transformed him into a writer of western novels naturally!

Frank has several of his award-winning short stories available on Amazon in “The Posse,” which includes the Will Rogers Silver Medallion Award-winning and Western Fictioneers Finalist for the short-story inn The Posse, Tibby’s Hideout.” His first novel,Apprenticeship of Nigel Blackthorn,” is an Amazon #1 Best Seller, and is currently #2 a year after its release. Four of Frank’s novels are currently in the Amazon Top 100 Westerns. More info: frankkelsoautor.com.

The February meetings will be held on February 3 and 24 so mark your calendars now. February 3 will feature Author Linda B. Schmitz Sprangrud, “The Turtle Lady,” who has written “Miss Ella and the Turtle People.” Author Kent Cockson will speak on February 24 about his book, “Foley, The First 100 Years.”

For more L.A. Writers info, call Diane Clark at 419 670-2739 or email dianecl6@aol.com.