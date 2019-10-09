LBGTQ family dinner planned Oct. 14 at The Royal Oyster

Rainbow Mobile invites the community to join them at its October 14 LGBTQ family dinner scheduled Oct. 14 at The Royal Oyster (807 Gulf Shores Pkwy.) in Gulf Shores. Seating begins at 6:30 p.m. All ages, sexual orientations, and gender identities are welcome at this family friendly event.

LGBTQ family dinners are a way to build community and to meet other like-minded people in an affirming environment. Each person orders and pays for their own meal. And, of course, you do not have to be LGBTQ to attend. For more info, call or text Rev. Donna Mullis at 251-223-9774. Monthly family dinners are aksi scheduled in Mobile, Theodore and the Eastern Shore. For more info, visit rainbowmobile.org.