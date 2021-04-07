Legendary Marine seeks to build on West Waterway Blvd.

Marina/dry dock development could include 20,000 ft. of retail, 120 residential units

By John Mullen

Legendary Marine is seeking to build out a complex on the north bank of the Intracoastal Waterway that would include storage for more than 700 boats, a marina with more than 40 slips and other amenities. The Gulf Shores City Council heard the request at its April 5 work session.

“The request is to permit a marine facility consisting of a 750-plus space dry boat storage facility, boat sales and service uses, 46-slip marina, restaurant, clubhouse, and an area of future mixed-use development,” city documents state.

The plan (pictured below-right) calls for four buildings for the dry storage and additional buildings for the restaurant, clubhouse and sales and service buildings. Future development could include mixed-use with 20,000-square-feet of retail and 120 residential units. The plan is set for a 22-acre parcel at 350 West Waterway Boulevard in the Bon Secour Village planned unit development master plan overlay.

The first public hearing and reading will likely be on April 12.

“This zoning district encourages marina uses with a common maritime theme for waterfront development,” a staff report to the council states. “Developmental guidelines in this district are intended to lessen the potential impact of north bank development on the residential properties located along the south bank of the Waterway by regulating both building heights and building setbacks from the north bank of the Intracoastal Waterway.”

According to the report, building heights will be limited to 75 feet and setbacks from the coast of the waterway would be 65 to 80 feet from the bank of the waterway. The plan calls for 622 parking spaces.

The parcel, along with a large swath of the north bank of the waterway, was permitted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 2009 for 17 marinas, 16,700 condominium units, 1,722 wet boat slips, 1,742 dry boat storage spaces, various commercial establishments, support facilities, and resort amenities. The purpose for the EIS study was to provide private marinas for condominium residents and tourists.

Legendary’s proposal would require a change in the ordinance and requires two public readings and hearings before the council can consider the change. April 5’s meeting was the first reading of the proposed change.

During work session, council:

• Discussed awarding a bid to McElhenney Construction for almost $950,000 for streetscape and pedestrian improvements in the Beach Walking District. The city opened bids on March 30 for the project and McElhenney was the lowest conforming bidder. Gulf Shores received at Transportation Alternatives Program grant which will cover 70 percent of the cost or about $640,000.

• City Engineer Mark Acreman proposed the council award a bid to McElhenny Construction LLC to enhance the Beach Walking District by constructing a new sidewalk and brick paver pedestrian improvements to enhance the walkability of the district in an amount not to exceed $949,488.77.

• Heard a proposal from Sgt. Josh Coleman with the Gulf Shores Police Department proposed the council adopt an amendment to the golf cart ordinance allowing for authorized operation of golf carts on certain city streets. The certain city streets to be considered in this amendment are: West 19th Avenue – stops at West First Street, West 22nd Avenue – stops at West First Street, West 23rd Avenue, East 24th Avenue, West First Street, West Second Street, West Third Street, West Fourth Street, West Canal Drive, Clubhouse Drive – stops at West First Street, Professional Lane, Office Park Drive, Lakewood Court, Hogan Drive, Wedgewood Drive, West Fairway Drive, East Fairway Drive, Bear Creek Drive, Bear Creek Cove, Bear Creek Court, Mossy Oak Drive, Heron Cove Lane, Lopez Court, Trevino Drive, Heritage Drive, Twisted Oak Circle, Camelia Circle, Royal Oak Circle, Pineridge Drive, Forestwood Drive and Holly Lane.

• Heard a proposal from Police Chief Ed Delmore for a bid in the amount of $37,009.84 to Dana Safety Supply for police vehicle emergency equipment.

• Discussed approval of a franchise agreement between Suncoast Beach Service and the city to provide beach chairs and umbrellas to the general public.

• Discussed an assembly permit application of Mark Berte with the Alabama Coastal Foundation for the 2021 Good Life Bicycle Ride to on May 8 from 8 a.m-11 a.m.

• Discussed awarding award a non-exclusive franchise to Repicci’s Italian Ice and Gelato to sell its product at Gulf Shores Sportsplex & Sims Park.

• Heard a proposal from Airport Authority Manager Scott Fuller to ratify a Lease Agreement between Joiner & Byars and the Airport Authority for the construction of a 12,936-square-foot multi-aircraft storage hangar facility. Fuller also proposed the council ratify a Lease Agreement between Alabama Skyway and the Airport Authority for construction of a 90-by-90-square-foot aircraft hangar.

• Heard a proposal from City Administrator Steve Griffin to authorize the mayor to execute a professional services contract with Goodwyn Mills and Cawood to complete a preliminary geotechnical study on the City’s 200-acre educational campus in an amount not to exceed $19,700.

• Director of Finance and Administrative Services Cindy King proposed the council consider approval of the 2021 budget amendment number one which will include total all funds revenue increased by $6.6 million to $97.4 million, total all funds expense increased by $8.7 million to $98.6 million and total expenses exceed revenues by $1.1 million for amendment number one reflecting expenses for Hurricane Sally to be paid from borrowed funds and with FEMA and staff match to be added once received.

• Acreman and Police Chief Ed Delmore proposed the Council consider authorizing an increase of the posted speed limit for Coastal Gateway Boulevard from 35 mph to 45 mph.

• Blake Phelps, Economic Development Coordinator, proposed the council authorize the mayor to execute the proposed First Amendment to the Funding and Development Agreement with Coastal Resort Properties LP for the right-of-way acquisition and construction of Waterway East Boulevard through CRP property. The city was awarded $21.7 million by the Alabama RESTORE Council to improve connections from the Foley Beach Express to Highway 59, including improvements along Canal Road, Waterway East Boulevard and other ancillary connections. The projects are intended to provide additional connectivity to and from these major roadway arteries and reduce congestion in these areas.

• Director of Recreation and Cultural Affairs Grant Brown wants the city to apply for a 2022 Alabama Coastal Area Management Program grant of $50,000 to help offset the cost of work needed to fix the wooden ramp, boardwalk, and steps at the city’s public beach access at Sixth Street. The estimated total cost of the work would be about $159,000.

• Dan Bond, Environmental Grants Coordinator, asked the council authorize the mayor to execute a right of entry agreement with the University of Georgia’s Department of Marine Sciences to allow researchers to access the city’s wetland properties for ecological research on the Oyster Bay Nature Preserve and the Wenzel Wetland Preserve properties to enhance the understanding of habitat conditions and ecological functions thereby improving the city’s ability to achieve its management goals.

• Discussed giving the Gateway Initiative requests $25,000.00 in funding for FY 2021 to support their ongoing workforce development and business support efforts. The Gateway Initiative is a collaborative workforce development and business support effort between the South Baldwin Chamber and Coastal Alabama Business Chamber. The core focus of the initiative is to engage local businesses throughout coastal Alabama to understand their needs today and develop solutions to meet those needs.