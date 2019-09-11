Market in the Park Sept. 21 at Lillian Recreational Park

By Monica Leonard

Lillian Recreational Park will host Market in the Park with crafters, produce, business vendors and a flea market on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 8 a.m. ‘til noon.

The Park’s 2nd Annual Flea Market will be held Oct. 19 from 8 a.m. ‘til noon and our Holiday (Merry) Market will be held Nov. 16 from 8 a.m. ‘til noon. Market in the Park is held every 3rd Saturday from March through November, and features a wide variety of vendors and fun.

The Park’s final Music and Movie in the Park will be October 4th. The event is free. October’s movie will be Hocus Pocus with music by Two Old Guys at 6 p.m., followed by the movie at dusk. Pack up the kids and a picnic or purchase something from the Park’s concession stand, but be sure to come dressed in your favorite Halloween costume. There will be a costume contest and plenty of activities for kids of all ages.

December 7 will be the Park’s 1st Annual Christmas in the Park with a tree lighting slated at 7 p.m. There will be a variety of activities, including caroling and hot chocolate with Santa.

For more info, visit lillianrecreationalpark.org or check out the park’s Facebook page or call 703-622-0055.

The park, considered Lillian’s hidden gem, is located on 17 acres just off of Hwy 98 and Perdido St. Its amenities include a walking trail, Azalea gardens, kiddie park, dog run, basketball/pickleball courts, conference room, picnic tables and benches. It also serves as the home field for the Elberta High School Warriors baseball and softball teams.