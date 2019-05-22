Marketplace, Music & Movie Fridays thru June 14 at Foley’s Heritage Park

Heritage Park Marketplace will again come alive with vendors offering a wide variety of art and crafts, produce and food. Enjoy a walk in our lovely, historic Heritage Park and visit vendors showcasing arts and crafts, flowers, baked goods, produce, polymer clay fine art, paintings, books, games and many other items. The popular Foley event kicks off at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 17 and continues each Friday through June 14. The marketplace will operate from 4:30 – 7:30. Music and a Movie will feature live entertainment beginning at 6 p.m., followed by a movie at dusk.

“Folks are encouraged to come early and bring their lawn chairs or blankets and get comfortable for an afternoon and evening of fun and free entertainment”, said Beverly Manley, event planner with the city of Foley. Movie dates include May 24 and 31 and June 7 and 14.

Each week, live entertainment will begin at 6 p.m., followed by a family-friendly movie presented on a large inflatable screen. The fantastic Baldwin Pops will play on May 24. Other entertainers include The Bitter End, Shelby Brown of the “Voice” and local favorite Bobby Solberg.

Admission to the Heritage Park Marketplace and Music and a Movie is always free. Concessions will be available for purchase on site including delicious desserts from Sweet Rolls. “We love to see families playing together and friends gathering to enjoy music, a little shopping, tasty food and a relaxed evening with a movie under the stars,” said Manley. This family-oriented event is presented each year by the city of Foley and generously supported by the community. Heritage Park is located at the intersection of Ala. 59 and U.S. 98 in Foley. For a complete movie and entertainment schedule or to become a vendor, please contact Beverly Manley at 251-943-1300, bmanley@cityoffoley.org or visit visitfoley.org