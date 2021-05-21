More grants for airport

By John Mullen

Gulf Shores City Council discussed two FAA grants for the Airport Authority during its May 17 work session.

The FAA is providing Jack Edwards National Airport with funding of $166,677 to for the purpose of performing pavement maintenance by crack sealing various locations on the airport.

The second one authorizing the mayor and city clerk to apply for and accept a $23,000 FAA grant for the Airport Coronavirus Response Grant Program. The ACRGP is providing the airport with funding to reimburse various operational expenses as a result of the COVID 19 pandemic. To speed up the process on both grants, the FAA has requested that the city and airport authority gain pre-approval for execution of the grant.