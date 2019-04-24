Musicians For Autism April 28 at Sassy Bass in O.B.

Musicians For Autism April 28 at Sassy Bass in O.B.The annual Musicians For Autism Festival will have a special vibe this year, as the Autism Society of Alabama is having their annual conference the day after the April 28 event at Sassy Bass Caribbean Grille, located at Happy Harbor Marina (27212 Marina Rd.) in Orange Beach. Hours are from 11 a.m. ‘til 8 p.m for the family friendly event, and money raised will go directly to the Autism Society of Alabama and its programs that promote awareness and acceptance of Autism Spectrum Disorders along the Gulf Coast and throughout the state.

The fundraiser includes live music from eight acts, a silent auction, raffles and family activities.

Sassy Bass will donate 50 percent of all food entree sales in support and musicians are donating their time for the cause.

Silent auction items include parasailing and dolphin cruise trips, ski rentals, coolers, zero gravity chairs, autographed musical instruments and gift cards and passes to local restaurants and attractions.

Bands already committed to playing the event include Scott Koehn, Lisa Christian & Conga Dave, The Funky Lampshades, The Chillbillies, the Barstool Surfers, The Bitter End Band, Coconut Radio and the McCarthy-Plane Band.Musicians For Autism April 28 at Sassy Bass in O.B.

••••••

Music Schedule

11:00 – Scott Koehn

12:00 – Lisa Christian

& Conga Dave

1:00- Funky Lampshades

2:00 – Coconut Radio

3:00- McCarthy-Plante Band

4:00 – Bitter End Band (pictured)

5:30 – The Chillbillies