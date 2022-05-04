NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship Schedule

May 4: First round of the bracket beginning at 9 a.m., with the eight winning teams advancing to the double-elimination national championship.

May 5: Open practice day for the remaining eight teams from 8 a.m. until 4:45 p.m.

May 6: Second round play beginning at 9 a.m., with the winning teams advancing to the championship bracket and losing teams moving to the first round of the elimination bracket will also be conducted May 6 with winning teams advancing in the elimination bracket and losing teams being eliminated from the tournament.

May 7: The second and third round of the elimination bracket will be conducted beginning at 1 p.m., with winning teams advancing in the elimination bracket and losing teams being eliminated. Alsok, the third-round match of the championship bracket with winning team advancing to the national championship match and losing teams moving to the elimination bracket.

May 8: The final match of the elimination bracket at 11:30 a.m., with winning team advancing to the Championship match at 3 p.m. and losing team being eliminated from the tournament.