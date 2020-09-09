Open baptism to follow 11 a.m. service Sept. 20 at Flora-Bama

Following its 11 a.m. service on September 20 at the Flora-Bama Lounge, the The Central Flora-Bama Church will host a baptism ceremony in the Gulf of Mexico at the Fl-Al state line. It is open to anybody who has not been baptized since becoming a believer of Christ.

“Baptism​ does not save us, but it shows others that we are believers and demonstrates our love and obedience to Christ. ​Join us for this special celebration,’’ said pastor Rick Long.

To sign up to be baptized or to learn more information about the ceremony or the church, email florabama@centralonline.tv, visit florabama.churchcenter.com or call 251-256-0858.

The church is non-denominational and meets at the world famous Flora-Bama Bar for 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. services every Sunday. It is a place where “It’s Okay to not be Okay”!