Open baptism to follow 11 a.m. service Sept. 20 at Flora-Bama
Following its 11 a.m. service on September 20 at the Flora-Bama Lounge, the The Central Flora-Bama Church will host a baptism ceremony in the Gulf of Mexico at the Fl-Al state line. It is open to anybody who has not been baptized since becoming a believer of Christ.
“Baptism does not save us, but it shows others that we are believers and demonstrates our love and obedience to Christ. Join us for this special celebration,’’ said pastor Rick Long.
To sign up to be baptized or to learn more information about the ceremony or the church, email florabama@centralonline.tv, visit florabama.churchcenter.com or call 251-256-0858.
The church is non-denominational and meets at the world famous Flora-Bama Bar for 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. services every Sunday. It is a place where “It’s Okay to not be Okay”!
