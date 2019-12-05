Optimist Breakfast W. Santa Dec. 21 at Lillian Community Club

The Optimist Club of Perdido Bay has made arrangements with Santa and Mrs. Claus to meet and greet boys and girls, infant to age eight, at the annual Breakfast with Santa at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 in the Lillian Community Club.

After the famous free Optimist Club breakfast for the children and their families, Santa will visit with them and present them with gifts.

Family members are welcome to take pictures of their children while they visit with the Jolly Old Elf.

This will be the third Christmas-sponsored program hosted by the Optimist Club of Perdido Bay. The members organize the Annual Lillian Christmas Parade and provide transportation for Santa Claus to visit special needs classes in Foley and Elberta Schools. He also distributes gifts to all the boys and girls, based on secret tips from their teachers.