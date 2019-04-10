Optimist Kid Fishing Rodeo April 13 at Schaff’s Pond

The Optimist Club of Perdido Bay will host the 19th Annual Kids Fishing Rodeo on Saturday, April 13 at Schaff’s Pond in Lillian. Poles will be in the water at 9 a.m. and a free hot dog lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The event is open to girls and boys aged two to 15. Awards are given in a variety of categories. Door prizes will also be presented. Participants are asked to bring their own poles and bait, however, a few poles and bait will be available. Catch and release when possible is recommended. The required permission forms will be available at the pond.

Schaff’s Pond is located on Bartel Road, west of County Road 93. From Lillian travel west on US Highway 98, turn north on CR93 for one mile. Go west on Bartel Road four tenths of a mile. The pond is on the right. Pictured: Lindsay Sherwin is a repeat participant in the Optimist Club of Perdido Bay Annual Fishing Rodeo