Orange Beach Community potluck is Oct. 4

Orange Beach’s monthly potluck dinners continue on Oct.4 at the Orange Beach Community Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. Dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. and a program will start at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited; just bring a side dish to share for 8 to 10 people. If you are unable to bring anything, cost for the meal is $5. Membership dues are $13 for a single and $25 for a family, and anyone is welcome to join, The Orange Beach Community Center is located at 27235 Canal Rd. and potlucks are held on the first Monday of each month from September thru May.