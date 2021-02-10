Orange Beach Seafood Fest & Car Show Feb. 27

The Annual Orange Beach Seafood Festival and Car Show returns to the Wharf on Saturday, February 27, with modifications in place due to Covid-19. The 29th annual event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The festival is the major fundraising event for the Makos Academics Arts & Athletics Club (MAAAC) and Orange Beach schools. In order to help with social distancing for this year’s event there will be no Kids’ Zone with children’s activities, there will be less vendors and they will be spread out more. There will be sanitizing stations throughout the site and while it is an outdoor event, attendees are asked to wear masks.

There is no admission charge and plenty of parking. There will be a $2 per car donation collected that is going directly to Orange Beach schools. MAAAC is also hosting a Seafood Festival 5K at 8 a.m. Saturday, February 27. Visit runsignup.com to register for that event.

The open car show features antique, classic and hot rod vehicles. Awards are presented to Top 10 cars and there is a 50/50 split the pot raffle.

Festival Entertainment Schedule

Marlin Stage

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Webb Dalton & Friends

1-4 p.m. – Lea Anne Creswell and Lisa Zanghi

Main Street Stage (by Ferris wheel)

9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. – JERI

11:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m. – Platinum Premier Duo

2 p.m.-4 p.m. – Brent Burns