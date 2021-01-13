Pensacola named 25th best place to retire

Pensacola was named the 25th best place to retire in 2021, according to the U.S. News & World Report’s annual list of top retirement locales.

Affordable housing and its beautiful beaches helped secure Pensacola its spot on the list, and both Perdido Key and Pensacola Beach were mentioned in the story by Emily Brandon.

The story’s analysis compared the 150 largest metropolitan areas in the country as potential places to retire and included data on housing affordability, happiness, desirability, retiree taxes, the job market and access to quality health care. The list was dominated by Florida and included three Texas communities and two places each in Michigan, North Carolina and Tennessee.

Florida metro areas took a majority (13) of the top 25 rankings and swept the top three: Sarasota moved up a spot to No. 1, followed by Fort Myers at No. 2, and Port St. Lucie landed at No. 3.

The beaches, renowned for their white sand and emerald waves, and the warm climate were listed as Pensacola’s top attracions.

Huntsville at no. 78 among the top 150, was the top Alabama city on the list.

The fastest-growing metro area in Alabama, Huntsville was singled out for its educated population and tech-related industries. Also noted was the city center renaissance.