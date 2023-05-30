Perdido Chamber Women Mean Business Helps FavorHouse

As a part of the Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce, the Women Mean Business Committee hosted two events in the month of March for International Women’s Month, the International Women’s Leadership Luncheon and the High Heel Classic Golf Tournament. In the inaugural year of these events, the Chamber was able to raise $500 for FavorHouse of NWFL, a local non-profit organization dedicated to providing services and support to survivors of domestic violence and their families. Part of the mission of the committee is to support women and children organizations and provide support however necessary. The Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce recognizes the importance of supporting organizations like FavorHouse of NWFL, which provide vital services to those in need. Pictured from Left to Right: Tracie Hodson – FavorHouse of NWFL Executive Director, Celeste Bell, Debbie Carpenter, Sarah Thurstenson, Madelyn Bell, Tammy Thurow – Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce President.