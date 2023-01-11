Public invited to Pink Stilettos Masquerade on Jan. 14

The Masked Maidens in Pink Stilettos Mardi Gras krewe is inviting community to party with them at their kick off the Mardi gras season at their Masquerade on Saturday, January 14 at The Palms @ The Wharf from 7 – 11 p.m. Dress is cocktail Attire and masks are encouraged. The menu at the open bar event will be heavy hors d’oeuvres ~ Open Bar and Unfortunate Sons will entertain. Tickets are $75 per person and available at mips-masquerade-2023.cheddarup.com. For more info, email mipsqueens@gmail.com.

The Pink Stilettos have been slinging hot pink beads at various parades and holding an annual masquarade since 2006, a year after forming.

“We have successfully grown every year while building our membership and hosting charitable events as a non profit organization,’’ said Mary L Leonard of the krewe’s media committee.’’