Register now for March 19 Island Church Food Pantry

The Island Church in Orange Beach will host its next Island Mobile Food Pantry on Saturday, March 19. Baldwin County families that would like to receive a 50 pound box of food are asked to call Lisa in the office at 251.967.4840 to receive more details. The food will be distributed with a drive thru. Participants will be required to pre-register, and families are asked to arrive no later than 8 a.m. Space is limited to the first 200 families that register through the office. The church is located at 25550 Canal Rd. in Orange Beach.