Rider tickets on sale for Foley’s Oct. 26 Witches Ride

The Society of Black Hats will present the Foley Witches Ride, taking place in Downtown Foley on Saturday, October 26, at 5:00 pm. The ride will conclude with a street after party featuring food trucks and a live band. The community is invited to gather and watch over 200 witches ride the streets of Foley. Route map to be published at a later date. Society of Black Hats is proud to bring Foley Witches Ride to Downtown Foley for the second year in a row. This unique and exciting bike parade to benefit two local charities, Family Promise and the backpack feeding program through St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. The Society of Black Hats provided over three thousand dollars to each organization in 2018. The 2019 Foley Witches Ride is still accepting sponsorships. With five levels of sponsorship opportunities, you are sure to find one to fit your business! For sponsorship information please contact Shannan Kennan at sskeenan@bcbe.org, (251)424-7097. Rider tickets to go on sale Saturday, July 13. Rider