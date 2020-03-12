SBCT’s Songs From The South also a benefit for Helping Hands

A percentage of the revenue generated from the South Baldwin Community Theatre’s production of Songs From The South, which continues March 13-15, will be donated directly to the Helping Hands of Gulf Shores towards their fundraising efforts for Theodore Prive.

Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. March 13 & 14, and 2:30 p.m. March 15. Tickets are $15 for students and $18 for adults and available at sbct.biz or at the door. The theatre is located at 2022 W. 2nd St. in Gulf Shores. Call 251-968-6721 for more info..

After losing their lead singer to an unfortunate accident the jeftones need a new band mate. Come join the band as they search for a new singer to help find that perfect sound, a combination of rock-n-roll, rhythm and blues and that good ole southern soul.

Band members include Jeff Jones, Barry Shaw, Frank Wittman, Austin Nix, Nick Mustin, Chad Lambert, Katie Lambert, Dane Bodiford, Ali Livingston and Garrett Ard.

Whether the band is “Walking in Memphis,” being re-“Born on the Bayou” or spending some time in “The House of the Rising Sun,” you’ll laugh at the characters they meet and tap your feet to the songs and the crazy shenanigans that are all part of their search for that perfect sound. It’s a hilarious trip, complete with a dedicated band leader, a seasoned bass player, a constant key’s man, the shredding guitar player and an idiotic, crazy drummer.