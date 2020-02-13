Home / More Feb 12 NEWS / Selina Maitreya will address practical spirituality Feb. 18 at Artworks

February 12, 2020

Selina Maitreya, An internationally celebrated lecturer, author and teacher of practical spirituality, will share a teaching on Grace then lead a discussion where we’ll share stories about holding ourselves and others in non-judgment or not on Tuesday, February 18 at 5:30 p.m. at Artworks Gallery & Studio, located at Villagio Town Centre on Perdido Key (13700 Perdido Key Dr.) For more information contact Talis at 850-261-9617. Maitreya empowers you to reconnect to your highest wisdom by teaching how to transform existing, negative, habitual responses into higher frequency energy.

