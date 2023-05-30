Shining Star Students

Ella Thorjusen, an eighth-grade student at Elberta Middle School, was named Baldwin EMC’s Shining Star Student for April. And Rashaud Stacey Robertson, an eighth-grade student at Foley Middle School, was named Baldwin EMC’s Shining Star Student for May. Nominating teacher Marilyn Ward stated that Robertson strives to find ways to help his fellow classmates and has a contagious smile. “He truly brings light to those around him and embodies character traits that make him a role model in the classroom, on the basketball court and on the track,” Ward wrote. Teacher Candace Pickering described Thorjusen as a determined hard worker who’s an advocate and mentor to her classmates. “She keeps her classmates’ feelings in mind with every interaction, discussion or opinion,” Pickering wrote. “Ella is wise beyond her years.”