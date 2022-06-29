Swanky Gala Aug. 12 at Orange Beach Event Center

Order of Aurora fundraiser benefits Youth-Reach Gulf Coast

By Nancy McMeekin

The 2022 Mystical Order of Aurora Swanky Gala will be held on Friday, Aug. 12 at the Event Center at The Wharf in Orange Beach. The annual costumed dance, silent auction and all-around “swanky-fun” evening donates all proceeds to Youth-Reach Gulf Coast, a full-time residential ministry in Summerdale, which provides a fresh chance to young men ages 18-22 who are struggling with physical and emotional addictions and have nowhere to turn. The program does not charge residents and depends on donations.

A silent auction of local and regional items will also be held during the event. Donations to that auction by businesses and individuals may be made by contacting Kendall Hoffman at (205) 492-8285.

The Mystical Order of Aurora in 2021 raised $68,000 through the Swanky Gala and is planning an “Evening at Casino Royale” for this year’s party. This is a charitable event open to everyone in our community. Tickets are $110 per person and includes $250 in “play money”. Tables of 12 are available for $1600, which includes $500 “play money” per person.

Tickets are available at swankygalatickets.eventbrite.com.