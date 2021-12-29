Tickets on sale for Mardi Gras Carnival Ball at Ginny Lane

ICONIC Entertainment & The Wharf Entertainment Group will fire off the cannon to start the Mardi Gras season with the Jan. 29 Mardi Gras Carnival Ball at Ginny Lane Bar & Grill, located at The Wharf in Orange Beach. The ball will feature live entertainment from The Platinum Premier Band and The Infamous La Santa Damiana, and various carnival games. Tickets are $50 per person and include New Orleans inspired hors d’oeuvres, and two of Ginny Lane’s signature cocktails. Tickets are available at ginnylanebargrill.com or call Trishelle Paris at 228-493-0939 (IconicEntertainment.Fun). Event organizers have partnered with PensacolaPartyBus.com to offer a ride share program at a discounted rate the night of the event.