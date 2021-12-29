Friday, December 31, 2021
Latest:

MORE Mullet NEWS News 

Tickets on sale for Mardi Gras Carnival Ball at Ginny Lane

Mullet Wrapper 110 Views

Tickets on sale for Mardi Gras Carnival Ball at Ginny Lane

ICONIC Entertainment & The Wharf Entertainment Group will fire off the cannon to start the Mardi Gras season with the Jan. 29 Mardi Gras Carnival Ball at Ginny Lane Bar & Grill, located at The Wharf in Orange Beach. The ball will feature live entertainment from The Platinum Premier Band and The Infamous La Santa Damiana, and various carnival games. Tickets are $50 per person and include New Orleans inspired hors d’oeuvres, and two of Ginny Lane’s signature cocktails. Tickets are available at ginnylanebargrill.com or call Trishelle Paris at 228-493-0939 (IconicEntertainment.Fun). Event organizers have partnered with PensacolaPartyBus.com to offer a ride share program at a discounted rate the night of the event.

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!