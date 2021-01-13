TJ’s Wacky Winter of Fun every Monday

The 5th Annual Wacky Winter of Fun series at Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores continues every Monday through Feb. 15 and feature local artists, local organizations, and crafts. All events will be held outside on the patio to meet social distancing requirements. Reservations are required and can be made at tackyjacks.com.

• Monday, January 18, 10-11am: Art al Fresco Tie-Dye. Make a Groovy T-Shirt. All Ages lunch and learn $20 includes a $10 Tacky Jacks gift card to use towards lunch.

• Monday, January 25, 10-11am: Art al Fresco Wood Slice Painting. Create with paint on up-cycled tree slices from Hurricane Sally. All Ages lunch and learn $15 includes a $10 Tacky Jacks gift card to use towards lunch.

• Monday, February 1, 10-11am: Art al Fresco Oyster Shell Candles. Create a unique candle with up-cycled local oyster shells. All ages lunch & learn $15 includes a $10 Tacky Jacks gift card to use towards lunch.

• Monday, February 8, 10-11am: Art al Fresco Mardi Gras Bead Wreath. BYOB (Bring Your Own Beads) or use ours. All ages lunch & learn $20 includes a $10 Tacky Jacks gift card to use towards lunch.