Undertow selling crawfish, royal reds to go Sat. & Sun.

Sanford Mclain, owner of the famed locals bar, The Undertow, in Orange Beach, is not letting the current situation prevent him from getting crawfish and royal red fixes to his peeps every weekend. “You all know we only get one crawfish season a year. This damn virus has decided to show up right at the start of it,’’ Sanford wrote on his facebook page. “You also know crawfish season doesn’t last very long. So starting tomorrow (Saturdays and Sundays), we’re gonna have ’em available at The Undertow, cooked and seasoned for you to take with you. royal red shrimp as well. Call us up, we’ll get it ready for you.’’

Sanford said customers can order full dinners or buy crawfish and royal reds by the pound by calling 251-981-3331.

In addition to what has been reviewed as “the best flamed grilled burger on the Gulf Coast,’’ The Undertow offers an all-you-can-eat buffet of royal reds, crawfish (in season), roasted corn on the cob, smoked sausage and new potatoes on Saturday and Sunday from 2-7p.m .or until it’s gone at a cost of only $10 per person.

The Undertow is located at 25025 Canal Rd. in Orange Beach.