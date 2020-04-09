Wharf sponsors Show Us Your Sunshine art contest

The Wharf’s Show Us Your Sunshine Contest is under way to help create positivity, encourage imagination and to spark joy during this challenging time. While everyone is practicing social distancing, this is a chance to get creative, have fun and stay busy, all while winning prizes.

There’s an art contest (ages 5-12) and a writing contest (ages 13-18) – both with the theme “What sunshine means to me…” And there’s a photo caption contest (all ages) on Instagram and Facebook. Details: alwharf.com.