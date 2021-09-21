Will, George Porter Jr., Soul Rebels at Oct. 30-31 Humane Society Fest

George Porter Jr., The Soul Rebels, Telluride, ans Will Kimbrough headline the Oct. 30-31 Fairhope Music Festival at Weeks Bay Plantation (12562 Mary Ann Beach Rd.)

Tckets are $45 at fairhopemusicfest.com or eventbrite. com. Camping is available. The event will feature food trucks, art vendors, games, and a kids area, with proceeds to benefit Fairhope American Legion’s Rebuild Fund.

The Will Kimbrough Band opens Saturday at 2 p.m., followed by JD SIMO at 3:30 p.m., Cha Wa at 5 p.m., Soul Rebels at 7 p.m., George Porter & Runnin’ Pardners at 9 p.m., and a late acoustic set from Ross Newell. On Sunday, Red & the Revelers play at 11 a.m. and Telluride at 12:30 p.m.