Cookin’ with Carolyn Zucchini Carrot Cake

2 cups flour
2 cups sugar
2 tsp. cinnamon
1/2 tsp. salt
1 tsp. baking powder
2 tsp. baking soda
3/4 cup vegetable oil
4 eggs
1 tsp. vanilla
2 cups shredded zucchini
1 cup shredded carrots
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine flour, sugar, cinnamon, salt, baking powder and baking soda. Add oil, eggs, and vanilla; mix well. Fold in zucchini and carrots. Pour into greased 9×13- inch pan and bake for 45 min. When cool, frost with Cream Cheese Frosting,
Cream Cheese Frosting
1/2 cup butter, softened
1 (8 oz.) pkg. cream cheese, softened
3-1/2 cups powdered sugar
1 tsp. vanilla
1 cup chopped pecans (opt.)
Cream butter and cream cheese. Add powdered sugar and vanilla; beat until smooth. Fold in nuts. Enjoy!
