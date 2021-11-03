Cookin’ with Carolyn Zucchini Carrot Cake

2 cups flour

2 cups sugar

2 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. baking powder

2 tsp. baking soda

3/4 cup vegetable oil

4 eggs

1 tsp. vanilla

2 cups shredded zucchini

1 cup shredded carrots

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine flour, sugar, cinnamon, salt, baking powder and baking soda. Add oil, eggs, and vanilla; mix well. Fold in zucchini and carrots. Pour into greased 9×13- inch pan and bake for 45 min. When cool, frost with Cream Cheese Frosting,

Cream Cheese Frosting

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 (8 oz.) pkg. cream cheese, softened

3-1/2 cups powdered sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

1 cup chopped pecans (opt.)

Cream butter and cream cheese. Add powdered sugar and vanilla; beat until smooth. Fold in nuts. Enjoy!